Diggs (knee) wasn't spotted in uniform during warmups ahead of Friday's preseason opener against the Commanders, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald and Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site report.

The same applies to fellow WR Kendrick Bourne, who is managing a lower leg injury. While Diggs has reportedly looked sharp in training camp practices, he is bouncing back from an ACL tear he suffered Week 8 of last season, so it's not surprising that the Patriots are erring on the side of caution here. The veteran wideout's next chance to see game action will arrive Aug. 16 against the Vikings.