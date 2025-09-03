Diggs (knee) isn't listed on the Patriots' injury report ahead of Sunday's regular-season opener against the Raiders.

Diggs, who is bouncing back from a torn ACL he sustained Oct. 27, 2024, didn't suit up for any preseason games, but after avoiding placement on the PUP list ahead of training camp, he was a regular participant at practice this summer, and has now been cleared for New England's opener. However, given the fact that the veteran wideout hasn't seen game action since sustaining his injury, it remains to be seen if he'll be on any kind of 'pitch count' in Sunday's contest, per Mike Reiss of ESPN. On that subject, Diggs noted Wednesday "I don't make the rules. We'll see how it goes, but I really hope not." In any case, the Patriots' Week 1 snaps counts will be of particular interest with regard to the pecking order in the team's WR corps as a whole, but in the case of Diggs it's data that will be key in evaluating the early-season prospects of a player who profiles as New England's WR1 when healthy and playing without any workload restrictions.