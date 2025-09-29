Diggs brought in six of seven targets for 101 yards in the Patriots' 42-13 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Drake Maye threw for a relatively modest 203 yards on the afternoon in the easy victory, but Diggs accounted for just under half of his quarterback's yardage while posting his best game yet of his nascent Patriots tenure. Diggs led New England's pass catchers across the board with all three components of his receiving line, and perhaps the breakout effort, which included a team-high 33-yard reception, will serve as a launchpad as a marquee Week 5 divisional showdown against his old Bills teammates looms next Sunday night.