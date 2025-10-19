Diggs recorded seven receptions on seven targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Titans.

Diggs had almost all of his production in the third quarter, tallying three receptions for 49 yards. That was enough for him to lead the team in all receiving stats, with his only shortcoming being his inability to reach the end zone. While it has taken Diggs some time to settle into the New England offense, he now has at least six catches in three of his last four games while posting 344 receiving yards in that span.