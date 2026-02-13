Diggs pleaded not guilty Friday to criminal charges stemming from an alleged dispute Dec. 2 with his personal chef, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Diggs' attorney said the wide receiver "categorically denies" the allegations, which include a charge of felony strangulation. Diggs' arraignment was postponed until after the Super Bowl to allow him to play in the game. Following his Friday arraignment, Diggs is next scheduled to appear April 1 for a pretrial hearing.