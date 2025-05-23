Diggs (ACL) participated in on-field work in uniform and without a brace on his right knee at Day 3 of OTAs on Thursday, Taylor Kyles of CLNSMedia.com reports.

The Patriots' photo release of OTAs reveals Diggs looking healthy and without any apparent hindrances related to his right knee, in which he suffered a torn right ACL on Oct. 27. While the 31-year-old wideout likely still has some hurdles to overcome in his rehab before being cleared for contact, his ability to get in some on-field work at voluntary OTAs lends further optimism to the notion that he'll be a full-go for Week 1. Since signing Diggs to a three-year, $69 million deal in free agency, New England added a speedy vertical threat to the wide receiver room in the form of third-round pick Kyle Williams, plus a capable pass-catcher in the backfield in second-rounder TreVeyon Henderson. Those additions don't represent huge threats to Diggs' position as the clear top target for second-year quarterback Drake Maye, health permitting, but Henderson and Williams are explosive options that this offense had otherwise been lacking in incumbent wideouts DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, Mack Hollins, Ja'Lynn Polk (shoulder) and Javon Baker.