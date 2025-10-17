Diggs (chest) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Diggs has been limited at practice this week, and now the wideout's status for Sunday's game is in question. Fortunately for those considering Diggs in Week 7 fantasy lineups, the Patriots kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. If Diggs is limited or out this weekend, added opportunities would be available for fellow WRs Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas, with Kyle Williams and Efton Chism also available to mix in.