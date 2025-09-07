Diggs secured six of seven targets for 57 yards in the Patriots' 20-13 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Making his team debut and suiting up for his first taste of game action since Week 8 of last season with the Texans, Diggs finished tied for the team lead in receptions while checking in second in targets. While nothing spectacular from a fantasy perspective, Diggs' numbers were encouraging considering it was his first taste of game action with quarterback Drake Maye, and it appears evident he'll be a key target for the second-year signal-caller moving forward. Diggs next takes aim at a defense he's highly familiar with from his days with the Bills, that of the Dolphins in a Week 2 road matchup next Sunday.