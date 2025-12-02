Diggs secured three of four targets for 26 yards in the Patriots' 33-15 win over the Giants on Monday night.

Despite Drake Maye throwing for 282 yards on 24 completions, Diggs was once again a minor player in the air attack. The veteran wideout has 46 yards or fewer in five of his last six games, including back-to-back sub-30-yard tallies. Nevertheless, Diggs has the ability to resurface in a passing game that spreads the wealth around to different targets on a weekly basis, and such an instance could come in a Week 15 matchup against his old Bills teammates on Sunday, Dec. 14 following a Week 14 bye.