Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Remains quiet in Week 13 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diggs secured three of four targets for 26 yards in the Patriots' 33-15 win over the Giants on Monday night.
Despite Drake Maye throwing for 282 yards on 24 completions, Diggs was once again a minor player in the air attack. The veteran wideout has 46 yards or fewer in five of his last six games, including back-to-back sub-30-yard tallies. Nevertheless, Diggs has the ability to resurface in a passing game that spreads the wealth around to different targets on a weekly basis, and such an instance could come in a Week 15 matchup against his old Bills teammates on Sunday, Dec. 14 following a Week 14 bye.
More News
-
Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Just two grabs in Week 12 win•
-
Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Eclipses century mark in win•
-
Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Key TD grab in win•
-
Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Scores TD in Week 9 win•
-
Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Upgrades to full Thursday•
-
Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Logs limited practice Wednesday•