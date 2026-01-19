Diggs caught four of six targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 28-16 win over the Texans in the divisional round.

Facing the team he played for in 2024, Diggs connected with Drake Maye on a seven-yard TD in the second quarter to give New England a 21-10 lead. The veteran wideout hasn't seen big volume through the Patriot's first two playoff contests, but he's turned 11 targets into a 6-56-1 line. Diggs will look to make an impact again next weekend in the AFC Championship Game against the Broncos.