Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Revenge TD on Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diggs caught four of six targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 28-16 win over the Texans in the divisional round.
Facing the team he played for in 2024, Diggs connected with Drake Maye on a seven-yard TD in the second quarter to give New England a 21-10 lead. The veteran wideout hasn't seen big volume through the Patriot's first two playoff contests, but he's turned 11 targets into a 6-56-1 line. Diggs will look to make an impact again next weekend in the AFC Championship Game against the Broncos.
More News
-
Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Two catches in wild-card win•
-
Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Goes for 43 yards in easy win•
-
Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Limited Friday, no Week 18 designation•
-
Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Situation under league review•
-
Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Facing multiple criminal charges•
-
Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Tops 100 yards in Week 17 win•