Diggs caught three of four targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-23 win over the Falcons.

Diggs scored an 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter on a diving effort to the pylon, but that was his only catch of the first half, during which fellow wide receiver Kayshon Boutte exited due to a hamstring injury. Despite Diggs' modest involvement, the veteran wide receiver finished third on the team in receiving yards behind DeMario Douglas (100) and Hunter Henry (51). After opening the season with a seven-game touchdown drought, Diggs will take a two-game scoring streak into a Week 10 road game against the Buccaneers.