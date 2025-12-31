An alleged Dec. 2 incident that has led to Diggs facing charges is under review of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

The report notes that Diggs was found to be facing a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of assault stemming from the alleged incident. Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com relays via a league statement that Diggs is eligible to play at this time, but could be considered for placement on the Commissioner Exempt List "following formal charges in the form of an indictment by a grand jury, the filing of charges by a prosecutor, or an arraignment in a criminal court." The Patriots face the Dolphins in their regular-season finale Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.