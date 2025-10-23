default-cbs-image
Diggs (chest) remained a limited participant at practice Thursday.

Diggs also had his reps capped Wednesday while he manages a chest issue, but the Patriots haven't suggested that his availability for Sunday's game against the Browns is in danger. New England will release its final Week 8 injury report Friday, when it will be known whether Diggs heads into Sunday with a designation or is fully cleared.

