Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Stays limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diggs (chest) remained a limited participant at practice Thursday.
Diggs also had his reps capped Wednesday while he manages a chest issue, but the Patriots haven't suggested that his availability for Sunday's game against the Browns is in danger. New England will release its final Week 8 injury report Friday, when it will be known whether Diggs heads into Sunday with a designation or is fully cleared.
