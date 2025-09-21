Diggs caught all three of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Steelers.

The veteran wideout continues to have a quiet start to his Patriots tenure. Diggs has yet to reach 60 receiving yards in a game or score a touchdown through three weeks, and Sunday's three targets represented his lowest volume yet. The 31-year-old simply may not be the same player he was prior to the ACL injury that cut short his 2024 campaign with the Texans, but Diggs will look to continue building chemistry with Drake Maye in Week 4 against the Panthers.