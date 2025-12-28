Diggs caught all six of his targets 101 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-10 win over the Jets.

Diggs did all his damage in the first half, working as the clear No. 1 option in a receiving corps depleted by the absences of Kayshon Boutte (concussion) and Mack Hollins (abdomen, IR). The 32-year-old Diggs has exceeded 100 receiving yards in consecutive games for the second time this season and has cracked the century mark five times as a member of the Patriots. He's 14 months removed from tearing the ACL in his right knee. New England needs a Week 18 win over the Dolphins and a Broncos loss to the Chargers for the Patriots to get the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a wild-card round bye.