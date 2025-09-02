Head coach Mike Vrabel said that, as of Tuesday, Diggs (knee) will "be out there" for the Patriots' season opener Sunday versus the Raiders, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Though Diggs didn't suit up for any of the Patriots' three preseason games, he doesn't appear to have hit any snags in his recovery from the torn ACL he sustained Oct. 27, 2024 while playing with the Texans. After signing with New England in March, Diggs avoided placement on the PUP list ahead of training camp and didn't experience any apparent restrictions in practices throughout July and August. The Patriots' first injury report of the regular season will be released Wednesday and will clarify whether Diggs was a full participant in practice. If Diggs opens the week of practice without limitations, he should be ready to serve as New England's No. 1 receiver Sunday.