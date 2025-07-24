Coach Mike Vrabel reported no physical restrictions for Diggs (knee) during Wednesday's opening training camp practice, Paul Perillo of the Patriots' official site reports.

In reference to the fact that Diggs is bouncing back from an ACL tear he suffered in Week 8 of last season, Vrabel noted "I know that everybody heals differently, especially from that type of injury. But I would say that I think it's just a testament to how hard he worked," while adding that the wideout's progress will be monitored throughout training camp. Considering the timing and nature of his injury, Diggs' practice reps figure to be managed this summer, but the fact that he appears to be working without limitations at this stage bodes well for his chances of making an impact in the Patriots offense out of the gate this season.