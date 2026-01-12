Diggs caught two of five targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 16-3 wild-card game win over the Chargers.

Diggs tied Hunter Henry for the team lead in targets, but the former didn't make much of an impact in Sunday night's defensive battle, which had three times as many combined turnovers as touchdowns. New England will have another home game in the NFC divisional round, hosting either the leaky Steelers secondary or the stout Texans secondary. Diggs has been hit-or-miss in his postseason career, with 35 or fewer receiving yards in six of 15 such games and more than 100 yards in four playoff games.