Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Two catches in wild-card win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Diggs caught two of five targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 16-3 wild-card game win over the Chargers.
Diggs tied Hunter Henry for the team lead in targets, but the former didn't make much of an impact in Sunday night's defensive battle, which had three times as many combined turnovers as touchdowns. New England will have another home game in the NFC divisional round, hosting either the leaky Steelers secondary or the stout Texans secondary. Diggs has been hit-or-miss in his postseason career, with 35 or fewer receiving yards in six of 15 such games and more than 100 yards in four playoff games.
More News
-
Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Goes for 43 yards in easy win•
-
Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Limited Friday, no Week 18 designation•
-
Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Situation under league review•
-
Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Facing multiple criminal charges•
-
Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Tops 100 yards in Week 17 win•
-
Patriots' Stefon Diggs: Explodes for 138 yards on SNF•