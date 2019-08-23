Anderson suffered an undisclosed injury during Thursday's 10-3 preseason win over the Panthers, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Anderson recorded one catch for three yards before exiting Thursday's game. He suffered an undisclosed injury on a blocking play in the first half, then returned to the sideline during the final two quarters without retaking the field. The nature and severity of his injury remain undisclosed, and if Anderson isn't able to resume practicing soon he could find his chances of making the 53-man roster marginalized.