Patriots' Stephen Anderson: Limited at Monday's practice
Anderson (undisclosed) was limited at Monday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
With Matt LaCosse dealing with a lower-leg issue and Lance Kendricks (undisclosed) also still limited, Anderson's unspecified injury taxes the Patriots depth at tight end further. With that in mind, it's understandable that the team acquired Eric Saubert from the Falcons on Monday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 1 Contenders: Running back
Running backs to target with higher-pick upside? Here are seven candidates who could deliver...
-
Believe It or Not? Darwin, Godwin flash
Heath Cummings tackles what we saw in Week 1 and tells you whether to believe it.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Gurley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Ridley
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Goedert
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...