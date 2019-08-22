Patriots' Stephen Anderson: Unlikely to play Thursday
Anderson (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers, Doug Kyed of NESN reports.
Anderson has been battling the undisclosed issue for nearly two weeks, so it's not a major surprise to see him sitting out the third preseason contest. Matt LaCosse (ankle) also isn't expected to play since he just returned from his injury.
More News
-
Patriots' Stephen Anderson: Limited at Monday's practice•
-
Patriots' Stephen Anderson: Added to active roster•
-
Stephen Anderson: Headed to New England•
-
Stephen Anderson: Let go by Houston•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Facing competition in 2018•
-
Texans' Stephen Anderson: Sets career highs in 2017•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch Fantasy Football Telethon
Everything you need to know about this exclusive event, how you can be involved, and everything...
-
QB Tiers 6.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
TE Tiers 6.0
You've got two options at tight end: Go big early, or wait. Dave Richard breaks the position...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 6.0
Wide receivers made a big comeback in Fantasy last season. Dave Richard gives you a Draft Day...
-
12-team, PPR mock with featured guests
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured analysts...