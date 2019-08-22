Anderson (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers, Doug Kyed of NESN reports.

Anderson has been battling the undisclosed issue for nearly two weeks, so it's not a major surprise to see him sitting out the third preseason contest. Matt LaCosse (ankle) also isn't expected to play since he just returned from his injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • fantasy-football-180x100.png

    How to watch Fantasy Football Telethon

    Everything you need to know about this exclusive event, how you can be involved, and everything...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 6.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 6.0

    You've got two options at tight end: Go big early, or wait. Dave Richard breaks the position...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 6.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 6.0

    Wide receivers made a big comeback in Fantasy last season. Dave Richard gives you a Draft Day...

  • ezkiel-elliott-2-2.jpg

    12-team, PPR mock with featured guests

    Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured analysts...