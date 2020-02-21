Play

Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Could be released

Gostkowski (hip) may be released this offseason, NESN.com's Zack Cox reports.

Gostkowski missed five kicks in four games last season before landing on injured reserve with a hip injury. He's now entering the last year of his contract, with the Patriots able to clear out nearly $3.5 million in cap space if he's released. The 36-year-old probably needs to accept a pay cut to have any shot at sticking around.

