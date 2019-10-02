Play

Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Heading to injured reserve

The Patriots are placing Gostkowski (undisclosed) on injured reserve Wednesday, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Gostkowski missed his first practice of the season Wednesday, and will now miss at least the next eight weeks due to an undisclosed issue. It appears as though Gostkowski's uncharacteristic struggles with PATs this season could have been due to injury. Expect the Patriots to add another kicker to the 53-man roster in short order.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories