Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Hits 58-yarder Sunday
Gostkowski made all thee of his field goal attempts in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Panthers, en route to logging 12 points in Week 4.
Per ESPN.com, the 58-yarder Gostkowski hit Sunday was both a career-long and the longest made field goal in Patriots history. Next up for Gostkowski and 2-2 New England is a road game Thursday in Tampa Bay.
