Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Hits 62-yard attempt Sunday
Gostkowski hit all four of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 33-8 win over the Raiders, en route to notching 15 points in Week 11.
Aided by the Mexico City altitude, Gostkowski easily hit a career-best 62-yard attempt in the second quarter of the contest. 10 games into the Patriots' 2017 campaign, Gostkowski is on pace to rack up 167 points. His previous season-high is 158 points.
