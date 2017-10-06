Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Hits four field goals Thursday
Gostkowski made all four of his field-goal attempts (from 27, 23, 45 and 48 yards) in Thursday's 19-14 win over the Buccaneers.
Gostkowski's 13 points Thursday were a season high, and the kicker, who has now made all 12 of his field-goal attempts this season, is now averaging 10 points per game. That's the kind of scoring pace that has made Gostkowski one of the premier fantasy kicking options since 2011, with last year's modest drop-off to 127 points being something of an exception to that.
