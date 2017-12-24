Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Kicks three field goals Sunday

Gostkowski made all three of his field-goal attempts (from 21,40 and 34 yards) in Sunday's 37-16 win over the Bills, en route to logging 13 points in the contest.

Gostkowski has now recorded a fantasy-friendly 150 points through 15 games, a mark topped only by Greg Zuerlein of the Rams, who had recorded 158 points prior to landing on IR this past week.