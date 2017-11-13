Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs 11 points in Week 10
Gostkowski made both of his field-goal attempts en route to recording 11 points in Sunday's 41-16 win over the Broncos.
Now past his bye week, Gostkowski remains one of fanatsy's more reliable kickers, working behind the Patriots offense. He's scored in double digits in five of his last six outings and overall is averaging 10.1 points per game.
