Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs 13 points Monday

Gostkowski converted four of his five field-goal attempts en route to logging 13 points in Monday night's 25-6 win over the Bills.

Over his last five games, all New England wins, Gostkowski has combined for 56 points. While kicking behind the Patriots offense, Gostkowski remains a reliable fantasy option. Those who have been relying on Gostkowski will, however, need to find a replacement for him after Week 10, with the team on bye in Week 11.