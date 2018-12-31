Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs 130 points this season

Gostkowski, who made 27 of 32 field goal attempts this past season, ended up recording 130 points in 2018.

That's a 26-point drop-off from 2017, but Gostkowski still carved out fantasy utility while kicking behind the New England offense, ranking fifth overall among NFL kickers in scoring. Gostkowski is eligible to become a free agent this offseason, but we suspect that the Patriots would like to retain the 34-year-old, either through a contract extension or via the application of their franchise tag.

