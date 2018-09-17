Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs eight points in Week 2

Gostkowski made two of his three field-goal attempts en route to logging eight points in Sunday's 31-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Gostkowski has logged 17 points through the first two weeks of the season and his Week 3 prospects appear solid thanks to a favorable matchup against the 0-2 Lions, who have been outscored 78-44 to date.

