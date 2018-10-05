Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs eight points in Week 5
Gostkowski converted his only field-goal attempt (from 45 yards) en route to logging eight points in Thursday's 38-24 win over the Colts.
Through five games, Gostkowski has logged 37 points, but his fantasy cause going forward is boosted by the fact that the Patriots offense has clicked over the last two games and notably welcomed slot maven Julian Edelman back to the pass-catching mix Thursday.
