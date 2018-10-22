Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs eight points in Week 7

Gostkowski converted his only field-goal attempt (from 29 yards) en route to logging eight points in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Bears.

Gostkowski has now scored at least eight points in all but one of his seven games this season. He's racked up 64 points overall, which ranks fourth in the NFL. With the New England offense now rolling, Gostkowski looks like a reliable fantasy option straight through Week 10. The Patriots have their bye in Week 11.