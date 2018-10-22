Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs eight points in Week 7
Gostkowski converted his only field-goal attempt (from 29 yards) en route to logging eight points in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Bears.
Gostkowski has now scored at least eight points in all but one of his seven games this season. He's racked up 64 points overall, which ranks fourth in the NFL. With the New England offense now rolling, Gostkowski looks like a reliable fantasy option straight through Week 10. The Patriots have their bye in Week 11.
More News
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Racks up 19 points in Week 6•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs eight points in Week 5•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs eight points Sunday•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Notches four points in Week 3•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs eight points in Week 2•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Scores nine points in opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...