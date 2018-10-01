Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs eight points Sunday
Gostkowski converted his only field-goal attempt (from 20 yards) en route to logging eight points in Sunday's 38-7 win over the Dolphins.
Gostkowski's fantasy prospects ahead of Thursday night's game against the Colts have brightened now that the Patriots offense appears back in gear after a couple of duds. With Julian Edelman scheduled to return from a four-game suspension this week and talented wideout Josh Gordon now in the mix, the team's attack features some upside moving forward, especially if rookie running back Sony Michel is able to build off his strong effort in Week 4.
