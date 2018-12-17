Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs four points Sunday
Gostkowski made his only field-goal attempt in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Steelers, en route to logging four points.
The four points tie Gostkowski's season-low output from Weeks 3 and 10, but he's generally a pretty steady fantasy option while kicking behind the New England offense.
More News
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Costly misses Sunday•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Records six points Sunday•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Records nine points•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Records four points Sunday•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Records seven points Sunday•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs 13 points Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...