Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs seven points in Week 15
Gostkowski made both of his field-goal attempts (from 32 and 46 yards) en route to logging seven points in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Steelers.
Gostkowski, who missed one of his two extra-point attempts, now has a fantasy-friendly 137 points through 14 games, a mark topped only by Greg Zuerlein of the Rams, who has recorded 158 points to date.
