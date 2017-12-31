Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs six points Sunday
Gostkowski made his only field-goal attempt (from 21 yards) in Sunday's 26-6 win over the Jets.
Gostkowski logged six points in the contest, which brought his regular-season total to a fantasy-friendly 156. That's a mark surpassed only by Greg Zuerlein of the Rams, who logged 158 points in 14 games.
