Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs six points Sunday
Gostkowski made his only field-goal attempt (from 24 yards) in Sunday's 24-12 win over the Bills, en route to recording six points.
Gostkowski heads into Week 17 with 122 points, a mark that places him seventh in the league. He's been a solid fantasy kicker this season, but the 34-year-old has slipped some on that front, after having logged 156 points (good for second in the NFL) last season.
