Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Makes all three FG attempts in Week 2
Gostkowski made all three of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 36-20 win over the Saints, en route to recording 12 points in Week 2.
Gostkowski missed one of his four extra-point tries, but his day was otherwise fruitful from a fantasy perspective. The Patriots' offense is a little banged up these days, but with Tom Brady at QB, Gostkowski still profiles as one of the more reliable fantasy kickers around. Only three kickers (Ryan Succop, Giorgio Tavecchio and Greg Zuerlein) have topped Gostkowski's mark of 21 points through two weeks.
More News
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Records nine points in opener•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Makes all three attempts Friday•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Will play in Super Bowl•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Finishes season with 127 points•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Picks up pace down stretch•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...