Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Makes all three FG attempts in Week 2

Gostkowski made all three of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 36-20 win over the Saints, en route to recording 12 points in Week 2.

Gostkowski missed one of his four extra-point tries, but his day was otherwise fruitful from a fantasy perspective. The Patriots' offense is a little banged up these days, but with Tom Brady at QB, Gostkowski still profiles as one of the more reliable fantasy kickers around. Only three kickers (Ryan Succop, Giorgio Tavecchio and Greg Zuerlein) have topped Gostkowski's mark of 21 points through two weeks.