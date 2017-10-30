Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Makes four of six field-goal attempts Sunday

Gostkowski made four of his six field-goal attempts in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Chargers, en route to logging 13 points in the contest.

Both of his misses Sunday were from 43 yards, but following the Patriots' Week 9 bye, Gostkowski will look to bounce back in a pair of high-altitude contexts -- where kicks tends to fly further -- at Denver on Nov. 12 and in Mexico City against the Raiders on Nov. 19.