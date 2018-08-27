Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Makes two field goals Friday

Gostkowski made two of his three field-goal attempts in Friday's preseason loss to the Panthers.

Gostkowski appeared a bit shaken up after making a tackle in the Patriots' second preseason game, but that didn't amount to anything as he played Friday and remains the only kicker on the team's roster. Gostkowski is coming off a 2017 campaign in which he logged 156 points, just two points shy of Greg Zuerlein's league-high mark. Heading into the coming campaign, Gostkowski will continue to profile as one of the league's more reliable fantasy kickers, given his favorable team context.

More News
Our Latest Stories