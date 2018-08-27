Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Makes two field goals Friday

Gostkowski made two of his three field-goal attempts in Friday's preseason loss to the Panthers.

Gostkowski appeared a bit shaken up after making a tackle in the Patriots' second preseason game, but that didn't amount to anything as he played Friday and remains the only kicker on the team's roster. Gostkowski is coming off a 2017 campaign in which he logged 156 points, just two points shy of Greg Zuerlein's league-high mark. Heading into the coming campaign, Gostkowski will continue to profile as one of the league's more reliable fantasy kickers, given his favorable team context.