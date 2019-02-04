Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Makes two field goals in Super Bowl
Gostkowski made two of his three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.
Gostkowski, who added an extra point in the contest, finished the regular season ranked fifth overall among NFL kickers in scoring with 130 points. The 35-year-old is eligible to become a free agent this offseason, but we suspect the Patriots would like to retain the 2006 fourth-rounder, either via a contract extension or through the application of the team's franchise tag.
