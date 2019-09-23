Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Misses another extra point
Gostkowski made his only field-goal attempt (from 37 yards), en route to recording six points in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jets.
His did miss one of his four extra point tries, which gives him three misses over his last two games. That's a bit concerning in the short term, but Gostkowski's reliability over the years presumably ensures that the Patriots won't make any rash moves here. Three games into the season, Gostkowski has racked up 28 points, while working behind the league's second-highest (35.3 PPG) scoring offense.
