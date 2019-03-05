Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Not getting franchise tag

Gostkowski is not receiving a franchise tag from the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

There's still a chance Gostkowski re-signs with New England, but he'll at least have an opportunity to assess other offers. Regardless of whether it's Gostkowski or another player, the Patriots' kicker will be a sensible choice at the end of fantasy drafts until Tom Brady retires.

