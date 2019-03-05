Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Not getting franchise tag
Gostkowski is not receiving a franchise tag from the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
There's still a chance Gostkowski re-signs with New England, but he'll at least have an opportunity to assess other offers. Regardless of whether it's Gostkowski or another player, the Patriots' kicker will be a sensible choice at the end of fantasy drafts until Tom Brady retires.
More News
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Makes two field goals in Super Bowl•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Tallies seven points Sunday•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs 130 points this season•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs six points Sunday•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Logs four points Sunday•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Costly misses Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...