Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Not spotted at practice

Gostkowski was not seen at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran kicker is presumably dealing with an injury, though nothing of that nature was reported after Sunday's 16-10 divisional win over the Bills. The 35-year-old has dealt with uncharacteristic PAT issues this season, having missed four of 15 attempts through four contests, and an injury could serve to explain the cause behind those struggles.