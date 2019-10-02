Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Not spotted at practice
Gostkowski was not seen at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran kicker is presumably dealing with an injury, though nothing of that nature was reported after Sunday's 16-10 divisional win over the Bills. The 35-year-old has dealt with uncharacteristic PAT issues this season, having missed four of 15 attempts through four contests, and an injury could serve to explain the cause behind those struggles.
More News
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Records another missed extra point•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Misses another extra point•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Uncharacteristic misses in Week 2•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Racks up 15 points in Week 1•
-
Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Staying with Patriots•
-
Stephen Gostkowski: Drawing interest from 49ers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
How should you handle Melvin Gordon's return, and the impact it might have on Austin Ekeler?...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 news & notes: Hold John Ross?
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 5.
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Welcome back Melvin
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Doyle rules
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end.