Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Notches four points in Week 3

Gostkowski converted his only field-goal attempt (from 36 yards) en route to logging four points in Sunday's 26-10 loss to the Lions.

The Patriots offense was shaky in Week 3 and that hampered Gostkowski's fantasy prospects. Back-to-back losses are cause for concern, but a bounce-back could be in store this coming weekend against Miami, as it's hard to imagine QB Tom Brady not improving on the paltry 133 passing yards he recorded against Detroit.

