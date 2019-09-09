Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Racks up 15 points in Week 1
Gostkowski made all four of his field goal attempts in Sunday's 33-3 win over the Steelers, en route to recording 15 points in the contest.
That production isn't going to be sustainable, but the Patriots offense was sharp in Week 1 and will soon be bolstered by the addition of wideout Antonio Brown. As a result, Gostkowski's team context remains favorable and he profiles as one of fantasy's more reliable kicking options.
