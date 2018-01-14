Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Racks up 156 regular-season points
Gostkowski made 37 of his 40 field-goal attempts during the 2017 regular season, en route to logging 156 points, which trailed only Greg Zuerlein of the Rams, who recorded 158 points in 14 games.
Gostkowski, whose career-high in points is 158 (in 2013), continues to benefit from working behind New England's Tom Brady-helmed offense. The 2006 fourth-rounder, who turns 34 on Jan. 28, is under contract with the Patriots next season and slated to earn a base salary of $3,200,000. Looking ahead to 2018, Gostkowski will continue to profile as one of the league's more reliable fantasy kickers, given his favorable team context.
