Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Racks up 19 points in Week 6

Gostkowski hit all five of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 43-40 win over the Chiefs, en route to logging 19 points.

Gostkowski obviously isn't going to rack up that many points every week, but he does profile as a strong fantasy kicking option going forward now that the Patriots offense has hit its stride.

