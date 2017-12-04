Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski: Records 11 points in Week 13

Gostkowski made all three of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 23-3 win over the Bills, en route to recording 11 points in the contest.

Gostkowski, who made a 50-yard attempt Sunday, now has 122 points over the course of 12 games. Heading into next Monday's game against the Dolphins, he's poised to surpass his 2016 season total of 127 points, with four more regular-season games on tap for the Patriots.